Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ to film on Italian island from Homer’s epic

January 27, 2025
We have new details about Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic, The Odyssey.

The film, which has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal, will partly film in Sicily. Variety first reported the location news on Monday. The Italian island was, according to scholars, a location during Odysseus' journey in the world-famous text.

Filming in Sicily will take place on the island Favignana, otherwise known as goat island, believed to be the location where Homer envisioned Odysseus landing with his crew.

Other announced locations for the shoot include the U.K. and Morocco.

The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his 10-year journey of returning home to his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War.

