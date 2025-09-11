‘Christy’: Sydney Sweeney transforms into a boxing champion in film’s trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 11, 2025
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin in the movie 'Christy.' (Eddy Chen)

Sydney Sweeney is a boxing champion in the trailer for Christy.

Black Bear released the official trailer for the new film based on the life of boxer Christy Martin on Thursday.

David Michôd co-wrote and directed the movie, which also stars Ben FosterMerritt WeverKaty O’Brian and Chad Coleman.

"Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Foster)," the film's synopsis reads. "But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life."

The trailer shows off the physical transformation Sweeney went through to play Martin in the film. We also see scenes of her in the boxing ring taking punches and throwing swings.

"I think I found my thing," Sweeney's Martin says in the trailer. "I bet most people go their entire lives and they don't even know what their thing is."

Christy arrives in theaters on Nov. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Love is Blind’ season 9 cast announced and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

‘A bit of a roller coaster’: What Emmy-nominated ‘Severance’ actors say about this season

Andrea Dresdale
Sep. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital