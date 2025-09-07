Chrysler recalls over 91,000 Jeep hybrid SUVs due to potential loss of drive power

(NEW YORK) --  Chrysler is recalling up to 91,787 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid SUVs over a software error that could result in a loss of drive power, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The recall applies to certain 2022-2026 models of the SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The error can cause "a vehicle to crash without prior warning" due to an unexpected loss of propulsion, according to the recall report.

As of Aug. 18, the company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, the report said.

According to the recall report, "A Battery Pack Control Module reset which is incorrectly interpreted by the Hybrid Control Processor may cause a loss of propulsion. An unexpected loss of propulsion can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning."

The software error is within the hybrid control processor, caused by an overloading of a microprocessor in the Battery Pack Control Module, according to the recall report.

A remedy for this defect is currently under development and impacted vehicle owners will be mailed a notice by Oct. 23, according to the recall note.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

