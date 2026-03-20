Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86

Entertainment News
Patricio Chile
March 20, 2026
: Actor Chuck Norris arrives at Lionsgate Films' 'The Expendables 2' premiere on August 15, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Chuck Norris, the actor and martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," a family statement said. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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