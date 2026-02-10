Cities of Dover and Rochester Declare Parking Ban

Due to the forecast of snow beginning today, the City of Dover has declared a citywide parking ban that will be in effect from 8 p.m. tonight through Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 6 a.m.

The ban will be in effect in downtown Dover on Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. only. While in effect, parking is prohibited on: city streets, sidewalks or adjacent public parking areas, Third Street and Belknap parking lots, and the Orchard Street lot’s public parking spaces.

In the city of Rochester, a Citywide Parking Ban Starts tonight at 10pm and continues until 7 tomorrow morning. During this time, no vehicles without an exemption permit may be parked on City streets or in municipal parking lots.