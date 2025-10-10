City Of Manchester Is Releasing An Action Plan

The city of Manchester is releasing what’s being called an “Age Friendly Action Plan.”

The goal of the initiative is to design a more inclusive, livable and accessible community for older adults as well as other residents.

This plan focuses on eight domains of livability including transportation, housing, civic participation, employment, information and community.

Data shows there are over 16-thousand Manchester residents 65 or older.

The full plan can be downloaded from the city’s website.