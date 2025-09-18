Claremont Board Decides To Shut School

Claremont Board Decides To Shut School
September 18, 2025

After weeks of uncertainty, the Claremont School Board made a decision about the future of Bluff Elementary School.

The board voted last night to shut that school down as part of an effort to reduce the multi-million dollar budget deficit that school district is facing.

The first day for Bluff students at their new school is expected to be October 20th pending the results of a fire department investigation.

There will be no job cuts as a result of this closure.

