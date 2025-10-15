Claremont Leaders Facing Questions Over Shortfall

Claremont School District leaders are facing questions from lawmakers over the district’s more than five-million-dollar budget shortfall.

Lawmakers say they want to know why this problem wasn’t noticed sooner and district representatives claim the shortfall was due to leadership failures and that new mistakes are still being found.

One proposal is being considered to create a revolving loan fund that’d allow the district to access money at the start of each academic year.

That loan would be repaid at no cost to taxpayers.