Claremont School District Might Not Open

The Claremont School District is scheduled to open this week, but there’s no word yet if that’ll actually happen.

Students and staff may not return Thursday as planned as the district deals with a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.

The board has already canceled nearly two-million dollars worth of contracts in a push to cut expenses.

The lawyer for the district say even if school does start on-time, the district may not be able to afford running for the full academic year.