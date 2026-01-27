Cleanup From The Storm Continues

Cleanup is continuing after the latest winter storm to impact the Granite State and Maine.

Some places saw more than 20 inches of precipitation before the weather system moved out, and a winter storm warning is no longer in effect.

More than a foot of snow was on the ground in several places yesterday and some spots could see up two feet of precipitation before things finally wrap up later today. However, conditions for the morning commute might be treacherous due to a combination of blowing snow, ice and cold temperatures. Some schools have already made the decision to start late today or hold classes remotely

In Maine, York County seemed to be the hardest hit with Kittery and Ogunquit receiving 20 and 16 inches respectively.

Eversource in NH and, Versant Power and Central Maine Power in Maine say there were nearly no power outages reported during the worst of the storm.