CMP Ranks Last Again In JD Power Study

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 23, 2025

For the eighth straight year, Central Maine Power finds itself ranked last among power companies on the East Coast.

JD Power says its annual customer satisfaction study considers multiple factors such as monthly cost, trust, safety and reliability.

CMP has made multiple requests to increase its rates in the past few years and says funds would be used to help boost its infrastructure and improve customer service.

The company didn’t comment on this latest report.

