Coast Guard surges operations on the Rio Grande River

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_coastguard_102025.jpg" alt=""><figcaption>Coast Guard crews patrol the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas Oct. 18, 2025. USCG</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) -- The United States Coast Guard is deploying more resources to the U.S. southern border on the Rio Grande River, according to the agency.</p><p>The surge operation, known as "Operation River Wall," will add more boats on a 260-mile stretch of the river in southeastern Texas that makes up part of the U.S.-Mexico border to ensure operational control of the border, according to USCG.</p><p>"U.S. Coast Guard is the best in the world at tactical boat operations and maritime interdiction at sea, along our coasts, and in riverine environments," said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard. "Through Operation River Wall, the Coast Guard is controlling the U.S. southern border along the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas."</p><p>The move, according to the Coast Guard, also puts more tactical teams and other resources in the area to combat any drug smuggling that occurs.</p><p>Since the start of the administration, the Coast Guard has "tripled" its presence and patrols along the southern border with several surge operations on the West Coast.</p><p>The Coast Guard has "diverted aircraft, cutters, small boats and crews under its operational control to the southern border, increasing the illegal alien apprehension rates by 75% with multiple smuggling attempts continuing to occur each night," according to a news release from March.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>