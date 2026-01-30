Coastal Storm Update

Pixabay
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 30, 2026

The coastal storm that has been talked about all week will form near the Carolinas Saturday and Saturday night.

As it moves up the coast, the track is far enough away to keep the region from seeing an accumulating snow and high winds this weekend.

Sunday, that powerful coastal storm will make a close pass, but it will probably be far enough away for us to miss out on the greater effects.

There still could be some very light snow near the coast Sunday evening.

Accu-weather is calling for 1-3 inches of snow during the day Sunday.

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

