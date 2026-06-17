Coca-Cola Unveiling Brand-New Can

Coca-Cola Unveiling Brand-New Can
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 17, 2026

Coca-Cola is unveiling a New Hampshire-themed mini can to help celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

The can features the image of a hiker which Governor Ayotte says reflects on the state’s beautiful outdoors areas.

\Coca-Cola took part in an extensive marketing study to come up with the best way to honor all 50 states.

The cans are expected to begin appearing on store shelves in the coming days.

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