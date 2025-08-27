Coco Gauff secures 1st round win at US Open after nearly 3-hour match

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Three of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- American tennis star Coco Gauff survived a grueling three-set first-round match at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

She closed out a service hold at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium to take the match in two hours and 57 minutes, advancing to the next round.

"It was a tough match. I had chances for it to be straight sets, but Ajla [Tomljanović] was tough," she said of her Australian opponent. "I wasn't the best but yeah, I am happy to get through to the next round."

The No. 3-ranked women's singles star struggled with her serve all night and dropped the second set in a tiebreak, then rallied in the final set to win 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion had the home turf crowd behind her all the way through the decisive final set.

"I feel like it's in the right direction, and I think for me it's trying not to go back to old habits in those tighter moments," Gauff said after the match.

