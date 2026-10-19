Cold Case Unit Releases Previously Unseen Photo, Renews Call for Information in 1982 Murder of Tammy Little

NH Attorney General John M. Formella, the NH State Police and Portsmouth Police on behalf of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit, have issued a renewed appeal for public assistance in the 1982 cold case homicide of 20-year-old Tammy Little. On the 44th anniversary of this tragic crime, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is renewing its request for public assistance in the unsolved murder.

In an effort to generate new leads, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is releasing a previously unreleased photograph of Ms. Little. Investigators hope the image might spark memories for individuals who lived, worked, or attended school in the Portsmouth area at the time of her death.

Tammy Little was a 20-year-old student attending the Portsmouth Beauty School. She was last seen alive in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 16, 1982. Three days later, on Tuesday, October 19, 1982, Ms. Little was found murdered inside her apartment located at 315 Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth.

An autopsy conducted by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner determined that she died as a result of massive head injuries. Investigators believe that members of the public may hold the missing piece of information needed to bring Tammy’s killer to justice.

Authorities are specifically interested in hearing from Classmates and Peers: Anyone who attended the Portsmouth Beauty School with Tammy in 1982, former Neighbors and Residents: Individuals who lived in or around 315 Maplewood Avenue, or who frequented the area in October 1982 and Timeline Witnesses: Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Tammy between the early morning hours of October 16, 1982, and the discovery of her body on October 19, 1982.

No detail is too small to be relevant. Anyone with information regarding the murder of Tammy Little is urged to contact authorities:

Cold Case Unit Tip Line: (603) 271-2663