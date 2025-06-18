Cold Case Unit Solves A 2003 Murder Case

After more than two decades of trying, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit believes it’s solved a homicide case.

Authorities say 39-year-old Douglas Herlihy is responsible for killing his father Paul Herlihy at their Milford home in 2003.

Douglas Herlihy was caught in Massachusetts yesterday and charged with murder.

He is being held without bail and is expected to be extradited back to New Hampshire soon.

An autopsy revealed Paul Herlihy died of blunt force trauma.