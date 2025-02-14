College student murdered in off-campus apartment, person of interest sought: Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

(LOS ANGELES) -- A 23-year-old college student was found murdered at her off-campus apartment in a "senseless and violent act," authorities said, who are now seeking to identify a person of interest in the homicide.

Menghan Zhuang, who also went by Emily King, was discovered unresponsive by her roommate at their Santa Clarita apartment the evening of Feb. 4, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Her roommate called 911 and first responders found Zhuang suffering from multiple injuries to her upper body, according to Lt. Michael Modica, who did not disclose the nature of her injuries amid the investigation. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are now seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Investigators learned that Zhuang had a "male companion" at her apartment the night of Feb. 3 who was then captured on video exiting from her second-story bedroom window the following afternoon, on the day she was discovered deceased, Modica said.

"It is clear this was not a random act of violence and Zhuang somehow knew the person of interest, evident by bringing that person into her apartment," Modica said during a press briefing Thursday.

The sheriff's department released photos of the suspect from the video of him leaving the apartment at the Vistas condominium complex in Newhall. He was described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and black pants, who appears to be of Asian descent, authorities said.

Modica stressed that Zhuang's roommate is not a suspect in the homicide.

"I want to make it clear that her roommate is helping us in this case," he said.

Zhuang was a senior undergraduate at the California Institute of the Arts, studying art, the school said.

"Our community is devastated by this loss, and our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, classmates and teachers," CalArts said in a statement on Friday.

CalArts is cooperating in the investigation and "were instrumental" in getting investigators in contact with the family of Zhuang, a Chinese national, Modica said.

Her family has requested privacy at this time, said CalArts, which is working with her family to plan an event in honor of Zhuang and to share her art.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a $20,000 reward for information in the case during its Feb. 18 meeting, which would retroactively go into effect on Feb. 13, Modica said.

"We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring justice and a sense of closure to the family," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500 or Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

ABC News' Jennifer Watts and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.