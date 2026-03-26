Colman Domingo to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 26, 2026
Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Colman Domingo is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

NBC has announced that Colman will make his Studio 8H debut to host the April 11 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming projects The Four Seasons, Euphoria and Michael.

He will be joined by Anitta, who will serve as the show's musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-nominated singer is promoting her new album, Equilibrium.

Also scheduled to host SNL is Jack Black, who will host the show for the fifth time on April 4. NBC initially made the announcement of Black's hosting gig during the March 14 episode, which was hosted by Harry Styles. Black is promoting his upcoming animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 1.

Jack White will serve as the musical guest on the April 4 episode, marking his fifth time performing on the show. White is a 12-time Grammy winner and a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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