Come to the cottage: The ‘Heated Rivalry’ getaway can now be yours

Entertainment News
Stephen Hubbard
February 24, 2026
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry.' (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry fans, your invitation to come to the cottage has officially been extended.

Unfortunately, it's not coming from Shane Hollander or Ilya Rozanov, but from Airbnb.

Still, Barlochan Cottage is yours for the taking, with weekend stays available starting in May. 

Located on the shores of Ontario's Lake Muskoka, the lusty getaway comes complete with loons, a private dock, your own gym and a state-of-the-art kitchen perfect for making tuna melts and smoothies, and perfectly chilling ginger ale. 

It's also just a short drive from the quaint town of Gravenhurst, Ontario — but why would you ever want to leave?

The first-time rental will open up for booking March 3, and at less than $200 a night, it's likely to fill up fast. That's $248.10 in Canadian dollars, a nod to the lovers' jersey numbers, 24 and 81. 

Consider it timely consolation for fans of the books following the news that the seventh book in the series, Unrivaled, won't be coming on Sept. 29 as planned, as author Rachel Reid revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Come to the cottage: The ‘Heated Rivalry’ getaway can now be yours

Stephen Hubbard
Feb. 24, 2026
Entertainment News

Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Feb. 24, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital