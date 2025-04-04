Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, UK authorities announce

April 4, 2025
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with one count of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, the Metropolitan Police in London announced.

The charges relate to four separate women. The alleged crimes span from 1999 to 2004 or 2005, authorities said.

Brand, 50, is due in court in London on May 2.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

