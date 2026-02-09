Commissioner Resigns
At the request of NH Governor Kelly Ayotte, the commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources resigned this morning, effective immediately.
Sarah Stewart had drawn sharp criticism when it was learned her department never notified the governor or Executive Council that ICE had reached out early last month regarding a large warehouse in Merrimack, a site reportedly under consideration as a detention and processing center.
The governor’s office called the lack of communications “unacceptable.”