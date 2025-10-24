Community Is Mourning Loss Of Former Officer

The Derry community is mourning the loss of former police officer Brian Landry.

The 47-year-old passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer and he served for 23 years with the police department before retiring in August.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Landry also worked as a school resource officer at Pinkerton Academy.

A wake is being held tomorrow from two p-m until six p-m at Carrier Funeral Home in Windham and will be followed immediately by a memorial service.