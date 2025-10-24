Community Is Mourning Loss Of Former Officer

Community Is Mourning Loss Of Former Officer
Pixabay
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 24, 2025

The Derry community is mourning the loss of former police officer Brian Landry.

The 47-year-old passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer and he served for 23 years with the police department before retiring in August.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Landry also worked as a school resource officer at Pinkerton Academy.

A wake is being held tomorrow from two p-m until six p-m at Carrier Funeral Home in Windham and will be followed immediately by a memorial service.

ARCHIVES

