Concord City Council Votes To Renovate Memorial Field

Concord City Council Votes To Renovate Memorial Field
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 14, 2026

The Concord city council voted to fund the first phase of a multimillion-dollar plan to renovate the Memorial Field complex.

The focus of last night’s meeting was the $1.2 million needed for the design and permitting of the project, which is estimated to have a total cost of more than $22 million.

The initial $1.2 million would be needed to begin the first phase of the project.  The city would borrow $600,000, and the school district would contribute the other $600,000.

The improvements to the complex would include new bleachers, an expanded track and upgrades to the fields.

During the meeting, residents had differing opinions about the renovation. Some parents and student athletes said the funds were necessary for improvement.

Others raised concerns over the city’s spending and said the plan needed more work.

The construction won’t be complete until 2028 in the best-case scenario and will likely be completed in 2029.

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