Concord Fatality Identified

Concord Police are still looking for the vehicle and driver who struck a bicyclist and killed that person Friday evening on Loudon Road.

Police said the vehicle left the scene after striking the bicycle, traveling west on Loudon Road.

Now police have identified the bicyclist who was killed in that collisions as 43 year old Elisabeth Benoit of Concord who was taken to Concord Hospital and later died of her injuries.

According to police, Benoit was struck by a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Loudon Road, near the Irving gas station.

Police are looking to hear from any drivers who were near the Irving gas station on Loudon Road between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the area at that time is also asked to call police.