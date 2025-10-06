Concord Fatality Identified

Concord Fatality Identified
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 6, 2025

Concord Police are still looking for the vehicle and driver who struck a bicyclist and killed that person Friday evening on Loudon Road.

Police said the vehicle left the scene after striking the bicycle, traveling west on Loudon Road.

Now police  have identified the bicyclist who was killed in that collisions as 43 year old Elisabeth Benoit of Concord who was taken to Concord Hospital and later died of her injuries.

According to police, Benoit was struck by a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Loudon Road, near the Irving gas station.

Police are looking to hear from any drivers who were near the Irving gas station on Loudon Road between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the area at that time is also asked to call police.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Record-Breaking Walk For Mental Illness Awareness

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 6, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 10-6-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 6, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital