Concord Man Hospitalized From Tick Bite

A Concord man is hospitalized after contracting Powassan virus from a tick bite while outdoors.

John Reagan quickly deteriorated, lost speech and mobility and was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital on a ventilator.

The rare virus, with only a few cases yearly, can cause severe neurological symptoms and has no vaccine or specific treatment.

Reagan’s family and friends are raising awareness, urging people to check for ticks and stay vigilant outdoors.