Concord will be opening its pools in a few weeks, but the city is still in need of lifeguards to staff them.

Of the roughly 55 seasonal lifeguard positions available, 15 of them remain unfilled.

The city is now offering a reimbursement program that’ll cover costs for anyone who takes a lifeguard certification class.

Lifeguards could also earn up to 18-dollars and 55 cents an hour.

The hope is to have all these jobs filled by June 1st.