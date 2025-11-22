Concord Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Rep. Goodlander’s Office

Concord Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Rep. Goodlander’s Office
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 22, 2025

Concord Police are investigating a bomb threat that was made against New Hampshire Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander at her office in Concord.

Police searched her office after closing North Main Street near her office.

Police found the threat was not credible and reopened the street.

The threat comes a day after President Trump said Goodlander and five other Democratic lawmakers should be tried for “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

The President was referring to a video the lawmakers made that told members of the armed forces that they had an obligation to resist illegal orders.

In a statement, Goodlander said threats of violence have no place in society today.

