Concord & Portsmouth Consider Social Districts

People may soon be able to drink openly in public in two New Hampshire cities.

Concord and Portsmouth are considering creating social districts that would allow adults 21 and older to openly carry alcoholic beverages in designated areas.

State lawmakers passed the law earlier this year and it went into effect last week, giving cities and towns the option to create social districts and set their own hours, boundaries, and rules.

Both cities are planning public hearings on whether to put social districts on the November ballot. Portsmouth’s hearing is scheduled for later this month, while Concord’s is set for October.

If the cities approve the ordinances, they can submit maps of the district boundaries to the New Hampshire Liquor Commission for final approval.