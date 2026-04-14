Concord Woman Taking Part In Marathon

A Concord woman is getting the chance to take part in one of the most prestigious road races in the world.

That’s because 21-year-old nursing student and ski instructor Sarah Jenness has achieved her dream of being able to run in the Boston Marathon.

Jenness was able to qualify after working hard to reach her goal and says she’s looking forward to running with support from her friends and family.

Jenness began running at a young age, working her way up through 5Ks and eventually a half-marathon during the pandemic.

The 2026 Boston Marathon is this coming Monday.