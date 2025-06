The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says nearly 90% of the state’s roads are in good or fair condition.

The latest data from 2023 to 2024 show that more than half of state roads are in good condition, and about 31% are fair.

The DOT maintains about 4,600 miles of roads through a repaving program that uses a three-year outlook.

The department said the data reflects a decade of progress as it works to find ways to make road surfaces last longer.