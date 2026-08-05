Confirmed Cyclosporiasis Cases In New Hampshire More Than Double

Confirmed Cyclosporiasis Cases In New Hampshire More Than Double
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 5, 2026

New figures are showing the number of confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in New Hampshire has more than doubled since last week.

Health officials say the cases have jumped from 33 to 69.

Thirty-two of those cases involve someone who reported eating lettuce from locations that served recalled lettuce.

Another 32 aren’t associated with the recalled product.

Five cases are associated with international travel.

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