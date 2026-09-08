Connor Storrie, Danielle Deadwyler and more confirmed in ‘The Bell Jar’ cast as filming wraps

Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Scott Kirkland/FXX via Getty Images) | Danielle Deadwyler attends FYC Event for 'Rooster' at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 26, 2026, in Universal City, California. (Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Production on The Bell Jar is in the can.

Focus Features has announced that production on its film adaptation of the classic Sylvia Plath novel has wrapped.

Oscar winner Sarah Polley directs the film from her own adapted screenplay. It marks her first project since she won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2023 for her film Women Talking.

Billie Eilish makes her feature film acting debut in the starring role as Esther Greenwood. Carey Mulligan acts alongside her as Mrs. Greenwood.

The film's ensemble cast is now confirmed to also include Danielle Deadwyler as Dr. Nolan, Dylan Hawco as Buddy Willard, Lili Taylor as Jay Cee, Ella Beatty as Joan, Maggie Kuntz as Doreen, Ike Barinholtz as Lenny and Heated Rivalry breakout star Connor Storrie as Marco.

The Bell Jar is Plath's only novel. It is a supposed semi-autobiographical book published in 1963 that chronicles a young woman's descent into mental illness. Plath died by suicide a month after the book was first published in the U.K.

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