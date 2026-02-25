Connor Storrie faces off in an ‘accent duel’ in new ‘SNL’ promo

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
February 25, 2026
Connor Storrie hosts 'SNL' on Feb. 28, 2026. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Connor Storrie is showing off his gift for accents in a new promo ahead of his appearance on SNL this weekend.

The Heated Rivalry star, who plays Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the show, engages in an “accent duel” with SNL cast member James Austin Johnson.

Fellow SNL cast members Ashley Padilla and Marcello Hernandez shout out different accents for them to do, including German, Cajun, French, Shrek, Na’vi and Shakespeare — before Storrie delivers the final blow by doing the Russian accent he mastered on Heated Rivalry.

“When you get to Hell, tell them Rozanov sent you,” a cowboy hat-wearing Storrie says, before shooting Johnson to win the duel.

Things get a little too real when Johnson collapses to the floor and Padilla and Hernandez run to his side. “You killed him!” Padilla screams, as Storrie backs away.

Storrie hosts this Saturday’s episode with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

