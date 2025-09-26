‘Constitutional crisis’: Democrats hit Trump administration, DOJ over James Comey indictment

Chris Murphy speaks during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Word of former FBI Director James Comey's federal indictment sent anger and shockwaves around Congress, with several prominent Democrats sounding off on what they called a politically motivated attack by President Donald Trump's Justice Department.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy called Comey's indictment -- which was on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 -- a "constitutional crisis."

"We aren't on a slippery slope to a constitutional crisis. We are IN the crisis. Time for leaders - political leaders, business leaders, civic leaders - to pick a side: democracy or autocracy?" he wrote on X Thursday night.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed to the recent resignation of U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert and appointment of Lindsey Halligan as setting the stage for Comey's indictment. Siebert, Trump's previous nominee for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned from the office after sources said he refused to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James over unfounded allegations of mortgage fraud. Trump later claimed he "fired" Siebert and quickly installed Halligan into the position.

"As if by magic, within mere days of being appointed, Ms. Halligan delivered for the president by filing the exact baseless charges against Mr. Comey that her predecessor had rejected," Raskin said in a statement.

"I have no doubt that a jury of his peers will acquit and vindicate Mr. Comey after being afforded the opportunity to hear all the relevant evidence," he added.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement Thursday night calling the indictment a "disgraceful attack on the rule of law."

"The malicious prosecution against James Comey has no apparent basis in law or fact, and lawyers of good conscience in the department know it," he said.

Republicans were more subdued in their initial reaction to the indictment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared to seek more details and let the legal process play out.

"At the time of Comey's alleged false statements and obstruction, my colleagues and I had active investigations. If the facts and the evidence support the finding that Comey lied to Congress and obstructed our work, he ought to be held accountable," he said in a statement.

A few Republicans, however, praised the Justice Department.

"As I said last month, it's time to expose the lies and corruption from people like James Comey," Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt said in a post on X.

Republican Sen. John Coryn noted that while the "legal system provides for the presumption of innocence, Comey's accountability for FBI abuses during the first Trump term are long overdue."

"These charges are serious offenses, especially if committed by the head of our nation's top law enforcement agency, and there must be consequences for any crimes," he said in a statement.

