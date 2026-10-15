Cornell president defends response to Jane Doe allegations in heated faculty meeting

Protesters listen to speakers at a rally in support of a former Cornell University student known as Jane Doe at the Ithaca Commons, October 13, 2026 in Ithaca, New York. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A meeting of Cornell University's faculty senate grew heated Wednesday as school president Michael Kotlikoff faced harsh questions about the Ivy League school's response to the alleged 2024 gang rape of a student at a fraternity house, according to an audio recording of the meeting.

Kotlikoff defended the school's recent measures -- including suspending fraternity parties and involving state police in the investigation of sexual assaults on campus -- but was repeatedly grilled by faculty members about the university's response.

The meeting was the first of two at which the faculty senate will consider a no-confidence resolution to condemn the school's response to sexual violence on campus. A vote on the resolution is expected at the end of the month.

"This is a systemic problem that deserves systemic attention, and thus far, President Kotlikoff, it appears that you have simply reacted to pressure," Professor Risa Lieberwitz said at Wednesday's meeting, according to the recording. "It feels that the administration is considering more about how do we respond to pressure rather than the kind of leadership which should have been doing systemic work and prioritizing these issues all along."

"I understand that people feel like this is reactive," Kotlikoff responded. "I felt hearing about this, having much of this information come through for the first time, we ought to take some time."

A then-undergraduate student identified only as Jane Doe made a complaint to campus police in November 2024, three weeks after the incident occurred, that she had been raped by a group of men at the Chi Phi fraternity house. She has filed a civil suit against the men and the university alleging that she had been drugged and raped.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an investigation into the incident, and Cornell is also conducting an internal probe of its response to the allegations.

All seven fraternity brothers named in the civil lawsuit have denied wrongdoing and no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

At Wednesday's meeting, faculty member Noah Tamarkin questioned Kotlikoff about why two of the students allegedly involved in the incident were still allowed to continue their education on campus.

"We've heard repeatedly from our students, both undergraduate and graduate, as well as our colleagues and other staff, that they don't feel safe with these men on campus," said Tamarkin. "Can you explain what is going on with this and speak directly to this problem of what a temporary suspension is meant to do if a student is found liable for rape?"

Kotlikoff defended the Title IX investigation that was launched following the alleged assault, and noted that Cornell, by law, could not release many of the details about the process. He also noted that those men were not found responsible for rape, according to the Title IX investigation.

"That is due process in the way our process works," he said. "You may disagree with the outcome, I may disagree with the outcomes, but that is our process."

Andrew Moisey, an associate professor, also raised concerns about the reputational harm that Cornell suffered because of the incident.

"It feels like to me ... that Cornell's been in an abusive relationship with fraternities," he said.

"I really appreciate the sentiment of a lot of faculty and a lot of leadership of the university that has said to me, 'It's time for Greek life to go,'" Kotlikoff said. "I just think we have to all take a step and carefully study this issue. If, at the end of the day, fraternities cannot exist in a safe environment and we can't be convinced that they can be safe, then we should make that decision."

Kotlikoff began his remarks by addressing the recent decision to suspend fraternity parties, arguing it was a necessary step to counter what he described as the Greek system's "monopoly of social activity for students."

"Much of the social activity occurs in private houses," Kotlikoff said. "We don't have full ability to be confident that what goes on in those houses is safe."

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