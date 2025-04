The cost of a mega millions ticket has increased from $2 to $5, but lottery officials said the price increase comes with improved odds and bigger jackpots.

The odds of winning the jackpot are still slim but better, going from 1 in 303 million to 1 in 290 million.

The overall odds of winning any prize have increased from 1 in 24 to 1 in 23, and the minimum prize has increased to $10 from $2.