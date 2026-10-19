Cost Of Gas Is Dropping Across State

Cost Of Gas Is Dropping Across State
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 19, 2026

Granite Staters are feeling just a little bit less pain at the pump when it comes time to fill up their vehicles.

According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is sitting at four-26. That’s down four cents in the past week and is also 12 cents less than what drivers were paying at this time one month ago.

Currently, the national average is four-30 per gallon.

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