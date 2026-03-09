Cost Of Gas Is Surging Across NH & Maine

Cost Of Gas Is Surging Across NH & Maine
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 9, 2026

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing gas prices to surge across New Hampshire and Maine.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is sitting at three-32 in New Hampshire. That’s an increase of 47 cents in the past week and it’s also 49 cents higher than it was at this time one month ago.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now in Maine  is sitting at three-38. That’s an increase of 48 cents in the past week and it’s also 47 cents more than it was at this time one month a

The national average is also on the rise and it currently at three-45 per gallon.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Maple Syrup Production Is Ramping Up

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Police, DMV Issuing A Scam Warning

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital