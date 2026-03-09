Cost Of Gas Is Surging Across NH & Maine

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing gas prices to surge across New Hampshire and Maine.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is sitting at three-32 in New Hampshire. That’s an increase of 47 cents in the past week and it’s also 49 cents higher than it was at this time one month ago.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now in Maine is sitting at three-38. That’s an increase of 48 cents in the past week and it’s also 47 cents more than it was at this time one month a

The national average is also on the rise and it currently at three-45 per gallon.