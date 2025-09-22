Country Club Killer Expected In Court

Country Club Killer Expected In Court
September 22, 2025

The man accused of killing one person and wounding two others at a New Hampshire country club heads to court today.

Hunter Nadeau has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 59-year-old Robert DeCesare.

Prosecutors say Nadeau knowingly shot DeCesare at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua Saturday as a wedding reception was taking place.

An exact motive for the shooting hasn’t been released, though authorities said Sunday that Nadeau had previously worked at the country club.

Two other people were wounded in the gunfire, and their conditions are unknown.

