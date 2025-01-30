Crackdown on do-it-yourself firearm kits is curbing ghost guns. Will it last?

ABC News

(BALTIMORE) -- Deep inside headquarters of the Baltimore Police Department, a vault holds thousands of artifacts from a generation of gun crime and clues to a tide that may be turning.

Most of the firearms lining the vault's walls have serial numbers indicating origin and ownership, but many of the most recent additions to the collection are homemade and unmarked.

"You can buy the pieces online, put them together and you can have a fully assembled firearm that is untraceable," said BPD Commissioner Richard Worley, who gave ABC News a rare inside look at the cache.

The number of privately made firearms, or ghost guns, recovered from crime and accident scenes nationwide has exploded into an epidemic in recent years, up nearly 17-fold between 2017 and 2023, according to the Justice Department.

Baltimore has been a microcosm of the problem. Just a dozen of the untraceable weapons were picked up by police in 2018. By 2022, there were more than 500 recovered from homicide scenes, mass shootings, drug busts and traffic stops.

But now, the city is cautiously celebrating a dramatic downward trend of ghost guns and what could be a harbinger of progress in the fight against gun violence across the country.

In 2024, 309 ghost guns without serial numbers were recovered across Baltimore. Eight have been collected so far this year, according to police.

Officials credit a series of federal, state and local restrictions imposed on gun kits in 2022 and 2023 with slowing online sales by requiring background and age checks of buyers and banning some kit sales in Maryland altogether.

"I think it's made a huge difference for not just Baltimore city but the entire state," said Worley, who added that the latest data prove that commonsense regulations can have a significant impact.

Daniel Webster, a leading expert on firearm policy at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, said the turnabout has been stunning.

"I want to underscore just how sharp that increase was prior to these policies going into place," he said. "Now you see an abrupt change in a slope going exactly the other direction."

Whatever progress is attributable to the regulations may now be at risk, according to some experts.

The gun industry has lobbied the Trump administration to roll back restrictions on gun kit sales and filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging treatment of gun parts the same as fully assembled firearms.

"We don't sell firearms. So my company will never have a federal firearms license and therefore will never perform the NICS background checks," said Cody Wilson, owner and founder of Defense Distributed, one of the largest do-it-yourself gun kit and 3D gun blueprint manufacturers.

Wilson is a plaintiff in a Supreme Court case this spring that will decide whether federal restrictions on gun kits, such as requiring background checks and serialization, should be struck down. The justices are expected to rule by the end of June.

"We've been developing technology in this direction, digital and physical or mechanical technologies, to help you make firearms, design your own firearms, reproduce your own firearms," he said, adamant that gun kit manufacturers will continue to push boundaries of the law.

Ghost guns assembled from parts kits purchased online or manufactured by at-home 3D printing have increasingly turned up in high-profile attacks and mass shootings.

Last month, a convicted felon armed with a ghost gun allegedly shot and critically wounded two kindergarten children on a school playground in California. That same day in New York City, a man equipped with a homemade gun allegedly assassinated the UnitedHealthcare CEO on a sidewalk.

"Anyone, a felon, a teenager, anybody could order a kit online and within an hour and some handy instructions from YouTube put together their own working firearm," Webster said. "It goes around every law, federal and state, that has been designed to keep guns out of people that it's broadly agreed are too dangerous to have them."

And it's not just bad guys.

Until recently, do-it-yourself gun kits have been especially popular among teenagers who are not old enough to buy firearms in stores legally and instead obtain a gun kit online with only a credit card.

"This industry is really undermining parents' ability to keep their kids safe and arming teenagers in a way that the laws are really set up to prevent," said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, a gun safety advocacy group.

Ghost gun violence has devastated families in nearly every state: a 15-year-old killed at a corner store near Philadelphia by another teenager, two teenagers murdered in Virginia after a fight on social media, a 10th grader nearly killed in a student bathroom at a Maryland high school.

Outside Detroit in May 2021, Guy Boyd was accidentally shot in the face by his then-best friend. He nearly died and lost his eye.

"Ghost guns. It's in the name. It's a gun," Boyd said. "It's a firearm. It's projectile. It's something that can take somebody's life or almost take somebody's life, in my scenario."

Worley, of the BPD, said Baltimore is hopeful that the reduction in ghost gun violence since the recently implemented layers of restrictions won't be fleeting.

"There were so many on the street that it's going to take us years to get rid of them," he said of the untraceable guns. "But our men and women work every single day tirelessly to take them off the street."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.