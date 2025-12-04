Crackdown On Illegal Robocalls In NH

Attorney General John M. Formella says that New Hampshire is intensifying its crackdown on illegal robocalls by investigating four of the nation’s largest voice service providers.

As part of an Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has directed Inteliquent, Bandwidth, Lumen, and Peerless to halt the transmission of suspected illegal robocalls across their networks.

Formed in 2022 by 51 attorneys general, the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigates and pursues companies responsible for large volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocalls entering and moving through the U.S. telephone network.

In August, Attorney General Formella issued warning letters to 37 smaller providers allowing suspected illegal robocalls onto the national network.

This next phase of “Operation Robocall Roundup” focuses on companies with a far larger reach, providers that continue to transmit hundreds of thousands, and in some cases millions, of suspected illegal robocalls.