Criminal Charges Expected In Bow Spa Investigation

Criminal Charges Expected In Bow Spa Investigation
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 10, 2026

A spa in Bow is closed after police gathered evidence of suspected human trafficking and prostitution.

The Bow Police Department said officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Yihong Spa.

No arrests were made as police have to sift through evidence, however, they do anticipate arrests will be made.

The investigation took six to eight weeks before the search warrant was issued.

The raid follows efforts to target illicit massage businesses across the state by the Attorney General’s Office.

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