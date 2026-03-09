‘Criminal explosion’ strikes synagogue in Belgium, official says

World News
Tom Soufi Burridge, ABC News
March 9, 2026

(PARIS) -- A "criminal explosion" struck a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liège at around 4 a.m. local time on Monday in a "violent act of antisemitism," a local government spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News.

The explosion caused "material damage" but there were no casualties and the site, the official said, "has been secured."

An investigation by Belgium's Federal Police force is "ongoing."

Liège's mayor, Willy Demeyer, strongly condemned the antisemitic attack and said "external conflicts" cannot be imported into the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

