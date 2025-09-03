Critical DNA evidence to be allowed in Gilgo Beach serial killer case, judge rules

National News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
September 3, 2025
Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is escorted into Judge Tim Mazzei's courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead for a frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- A New York judge on Wednesday admitted DNA evidence that Suffolk County prosecutors say links alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the murders of at least seven victims.

The defense had challenged the evidence since it was obtained using new DNA technology that had never been used in a New York court.

Prosecutors successfully argued the technology was derived from accepted scientific methods.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Idaho college killings: Kohberger’s deep study on crime

Sasha Pezenik, ABC News
Sep. 3, 2025
National News

Wedding crasher steals $60,000 in gifts to bride and groom

Nadine El-Bawab and Amanda M. Morris, ABC News
Sep. 2, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital