Cuba says 4 killed, 6 wounded on US-registered boat in ‘confrontation’ off Cuba’s coast

The Cuban flag waves outside of the Embassy of Cuba in Washington, DC on October 3, 2017, in Washington, DC. The U.S. orders on Tuesday the expulsion of 15 Cuban Diplomats from the Washington DC Embassy. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

(CUBA) -- Four people on a speedboat were killed and another six injured in a "confrontation" near Cuba's coast after those on board the United States-registered vessel opened fire on Cuban troops, according to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior.

As Border Guard troops approached the boat for identification after it was detected in Cuban waters, those on board the speedboat "opened fire," injuring the commander of the Cuban vessel, the ministry said.

"As a consequence of the confrontation, as of the time of this report, four aggressors on the foreign vessel were killed and six were injured," the ministry said in a statement released by the Cuban Embassy in the United States.

Those injured were evacuated and received medical assistance, it said.

The speedboat was registered in Florida, according to the ministry. It approached Wednesday morning about 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones in the Villa Clara province, the ministry said.

When reached for comment, the U.S. Coast Guard, White House and other related agencies referred ABC News to the State Department.

"In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region," the Cuban Ministry of the Interior said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.