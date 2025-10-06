Cuomo tells ‘The View’ a Mamdani win would be ‘gift’ for Trump, lead to NYC takeover

Former New York Governor and democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo appears on The View, Oct. 6, 2025. ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo told "The View" on Monday it would be a "gift" to President Donald Trump if Zohran Mamdani wins the election in November and becomes New York City's next mayor.

Cuomo said he's the "last person" Trump wants to see as mayor, citing their relationship while he was governor of New York. "We fought on a daily basis," Cuomo said.

He alleged that a Mamdani win would lead to a federal takeover of New York City and then Trump would use Mamdani as an example during other elections about the dangers of electing a far-left politician.

Trump "will take a picture of Mamdani and run around the country and say, here's what happened to the Democrats," Cuomo said. "Mamdani is a gift for him ... because it's the excuse he needs to take over New York, which he said he will do."

Mamdani’s campaign is refuting Cuomo’s claims on "The View," instead accusing Cuomo of wanting to “roll out the red carpet” for the president.

“Donald Trump and his billionaire donors have made it crystal clear that Andrew Cuomo is their choice candidate for mayor," the Mamdani campaign said in a statement shared with ABC News. "When Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles, Cuomo told New Yorkers not to overreact – and when Trump began deporting our neighbors, Cuomo called him for political advice. New Yorkers know that while Andrew Cuomo would simply roll out the red carpet for Trump, Zohran will be a mayor who fights relentlessly to protect us against Trump’s authoritarianism and deliver a more affordable city.”

Cuomo denied allegations from Mamdani and other critics that he's Trump's pick in the race. Cuomo also denied reporting in the New York Times that he had recently discussed the race on a call with Trump.

New York City's mayoral race is down to three candidates, including Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, after Mayor Eric Adams recently dropped out of the race. He said the race is down to a democratic socialist in Mamdani and himself, a true Democrat.

"What's really happening is there's a civil war within the Democratic Party going on, and the Democratic Party is looking for its identity. And there are two factions. You have the democratic socialists, and then you have the Democrats, they have a very extreme view that they're pursuing, which is different than the Democratic Party," Cuomo said Monday on "The View."

After Adams announced he was dropping out of the mayor's race, Cuomo gave him kudos and said his withdrawal indeed shakes up the race. He said that New Yorkers should be "afraid" of a win by Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

"I believe Mayor Adams is 100% sincere. I applaud his selflessness. You know, we often wonder, is it about us, or is it about a greater calling? And I think what Mayor Adams said today speaks volumes," Cuomo said at the time. "He said, I'm going to put my personal ambition aside for the good of the city, because he's afraid of the result if Mr. Mamdani would have [sic] win the election, and we should all be afraid of the result."

And Adams no longer campaigning makes a difference, Cuomo said: "It's not just about the polling. You know, the mayor was – is the incumbent mayor, so he is a potent force in the campaign; if he is not actively campaigning, that changes the entire dynamic of the race."

Even still, Cuomo is running an uphill campaign after Mamdani delivered an upset win during the June Democratic primary. The former governor has been trailing the Democratic nominee in most polls and Mamdani has racked up major endorsements, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo has faced scrutiny during his mayoral campaign following his exit from the governor's office four years ago as he faced mounting sexual harassment allegations.

During his appearance on The View, Cuomo said he now acts much more cautiously due to the "very painful" allegations.

"I learned a lesson, a painful lesson, which is to be much more cautious about everything you say, any joke, any comment," Cuomo said Monday. "I won't kiss a person on the cheek unless they initiate a kiss. So they taught me a lesson, just to be super cautious, because there is a sensitivity that has evolved that is real. If people feel it, it's true, and it has to be respected."

Cuomo made apologies back in 2021 when the allegations surfaced, but has since insisted he did nothing wrong, despite a state attorney general probe alleging he harassed 11 women. He was never charged with any wrongdoing,

Mamdani and other opponents have contended that Cuomo is still unfit to serve in office.

The former governor lost the Democratic primary after three rounds of ranked choice voting by nearly 130,000 votes. Cuomo pressed on and announced shortly after the defeat that he would continue to run as an independent candidate.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.