Cuts To New Hampshire’s University System Concerning

Cuts To New Hampshire’s University System Concerning
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 23, 2025

Major cuts to New Hampshire’s university system are on the table in the state’s budget, but some business leaders say those cuts could be bad news for the state’s long-term success.

Last month, lawmakers gave initial approval to a two-year, $50-million cut to the state university system.

The Republican majority on Division 2 of the House Finance Committee approved the 30% funding reduction on a party-line vote, saying the state is facing tough choices.

House Republicans have said they’re confident the university system can take such a hit and recover.

Democrats said they don’t know if such a big cut is necessary.

Business leaders said yesterday that they believe the governor’s revenue estimates are more accurate and that her plan is more reasonable than what’s on the table now.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Data Is Raising Concern About Wildfires

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

129th Boston Marathon

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 21, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital