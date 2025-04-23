Cuts To New Hampshire’s University System Concerning

Major cuts to New Hampshire’s university system are on the table in the state’s budget, but some business leaders say those cuts could be bad news for the state’s long-term success.

Last month, lawmakers gave initial approval to a two-year, $50-million cut to the state university system.

The Republican majority on Division 2 of the House Finance Committee approved the 30% funding reduction on a party-line vote, saying the state is facing tough choices.

House Republicans have said they’re confident the university system can take such a hit and recover.

Democrats said they don’t know if such a big cut is necessary.

Business leaders said yesterday that they believe the governor’s revenue estimates are more accurate and that her plan is more reasonable than what’s on the table now.