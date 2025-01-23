Cynthia Erivo could earn EGOT with ‘Wicked’ nomination at 2025 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to the coveted EGOT status with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

Erivo was nominated for best actress for her role as Elphaba in Wicked on Thursday, giving her a chance to EGOT — meaning she would have won all four of the biggest awards in entertainment: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Her EGOT journey began in 2016 when she won a Tony for best leading actress in a musical for playing Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway.

Erivo followed that up with a Grammy win in 2017 for best musical theater album for the Broadway cast recording of The Color Purple and a Daytime Emmy win in 2018 for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program alongside the Broadway cast of The Color Purple.

Since then, Erivo has had a couple shots at obtaining the EGOT with two Oscar nominations for the film Harriet.

She was nominated for best actress for Harriet, as well as best original song for "Stand Up" from Harriet at the 2020 Academy Awards, but didn't win in either category.

With Wicked, Erivo once again has a chance to defy gravity with her unlimited talents and join the exclusive EGOT club.

