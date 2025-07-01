Cynthia Erivo to star in, produce ‘Saturation Point’ film adaptation

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 1, 2025
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has found her next project.

The Wicked star is set to produce and star in a film adaptation of the Adrian Tchaikovsky sci-fi thriller Saturation Point, Deadline reports.

Saturation Point follows Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission into "The Zone" — a select part of rainforest close to the equator that has a climate inhospitable to intelligent life.

As part of her journey, Dr. Marks discovers that The Zone is even deadlier than she first believed and that not all forms of intelligent life are human.

Erivo is producing with Solome Williams through their company Edith's Daughter. Minnie Schedeen will be adapting the screenplay for the upcoming Universal Pictures film.

Erivo will be seen next in Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ official trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in ‘My Oxford Year’ trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital